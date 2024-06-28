A woman dies after being hit by a train in the Kyiv subway. Train traffic has been restored
A woman was killed when she was hit by a train in the Kyiv subway, causing a temporary suspension of traffic on the green line.
A woman who fell on the tracks in front of a train in the Kyiv subway has died. Train traffic on the "green" metro line has been resumed. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv State Emergency Service and the Kyiv City State Administration.
On June 28, at 10:38 a.m., it was reported that a person had fallen on the tracks under a subway train. At the Zoloti Vorota metro station, the woman was trapped under the first car of the train. Rescuers used a hydraulic tool to unblock the woman's body from under the car
According to the Kyiv City State Administration, trains have already resumed running on the "green" subway line in Kyiv after a passenger fell under the train.
Train traffic on the Green Line has been resumed. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the incident, the Kyiv City State Administration