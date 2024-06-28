Kazakhstan announced that they will not extradite Sadikov, the suspect in the assassination attempt on the Kazakh oppositionist, to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Kazakhstan will not extradite the suspect in the attempted murder of Kazakh opposition leader and journalist Aidos Sadykov, as the country does not extradite its citizens to other states.
The Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashymbayev, said that the country would not extradite the suspect, who was previously detained in the attempted murder of Kazakh oppositionist and journalist Aidos Sadykov. Ashymbayev, quoted by Radio Liberty, told journalists about this, UNN reports.
Details
According to Ashimbayev, any statements that Kazakhstan was interested in the murder of the journalist and that the state authorities of Kazakhstan were interested in this are provocations and insinuations that do not correspond to reality.
"In this situation, any statements that Kazakhstan was interested in the murder of the journalist are completely untrue and are direct provocations to involve the country in geopolitical games," Ashimbayev said.
He emphasized that Kazakhstan would not extradite the suspect in the attempted assassination of Aidos Sadykov to Ukraine, as this is a principle of the state.
"This is a general principle, not applicable to this situation: Kazakhstan does not extradite its citizens to other states," Ashimbayev said.
Recall
On June 18, an attempt was made in Kyiv on the life of Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov.
Aidos Sadykov, who was shot by an unknown person in Kyiv, was operated on and transferred to intensive care. His wife statedthat the attempted assassination of her husband was beneficial to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed his country's law enforcement agencies to establish the whereabouts of the suspects in the attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov.
Law enforcers have identified two Kazakh citizens suspected of an attempted murder of Sadykov. Both suspects are citizens of Kazakhstan. They left the territory of Ukraine on the day of the attack.
Later, one of the suspects surrendered to the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan and was detained.
The Office of the Prosecutor General initiated the extradition procedure for suspects in the attempted murder of Sadykov.