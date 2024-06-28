A case of botulism was recorded in Kyiv: a person could have been poisoned by dried fish
A case of botulism was reported, allegedly caused by eating dried fish caviar from a Kyiv stall, prompting product testing and an investigation.
A case of botulism was reported in Kyiv, which is likely to be related to the consumption of dried fish caviar from one of the city's stalls. Experts are currently taking product samples for laboratory testing. This was reported on Friday by the Main Directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kyiv, UNN reports .
The Main Directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kyiv received a report from the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on the registration of a case of botulism in a resident of Kyiv, which is probably related to the consumption of dried fish caviar purchased at one of the city's kiosks
It is noted that on June 27, the Main Directorate launched unscheduled measures of state supervision (control) of market operators engaged in the circulation of the above products with the collection of samples for laboratory testing. The investigation is ongoing.
