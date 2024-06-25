In Zaporozhye, food poisoning was registered after eating sushi

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91269 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102994 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119753 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189294 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233642 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143365 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369152 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181752 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149634 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197925 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91269 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86117 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102994 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100105 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119753 views
In Zaporozhye, food poisoning was registered after eating sushi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13442 views

In Zaporozhye, 8 people, including one child, suffered from food poisoning after eating sushi.

In Zaporozhye, food poisoning was registered after eating sushi

As of today, 8 people, including one child, with signs of  intestinal infections have been registered in the Zaporizhia region.

Writes UNN with Reference to the Zaporozhye Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

Outbreak of acute intestinal infection in Zaporizhia region: a total of 8 people, including one child, were injured during the outbreak period from 22.05.2024 to 08.06.2024. It is noted that the route of transmission of infection is food. The probable cause of transmission of the disease is sushi purchased in a public catering establishment.

The ministry noted that the outbreak was caused by the fact that personnel were allowed to work without the results of medical examinations, including laboratory examinations.

An outbreak of acute intestinal infection occurs in Kyiv: all patients are children17.06.24, 20:10 • 51116 views

