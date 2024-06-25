In Zaporozhye, food poisoning was registered after eating sushi

As of today, 8 people, including one child, with signs of intestinal infections have been registered in the Zaporizhia region.

Writes UNN with Reference to the Zaporozhye Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

Outbreak of acute intestinal infection in Zaporizhia region: a total of 8 people, including one child, were injured during the outbreak period from 22.05.2024 to 08.06.2024. It is noted that the route of transmission of infection is food. The probable cause of transmission of the disease is sushi purchased in a public catering establishment.

The ministry noted that the outbreak was caused by the fact that personnel were allowed to work without the results of medical examinations, including laboratory examinations.

