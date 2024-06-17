An outbreak of acute intestinal infection occurs in Kyiv: all patients are children

An outbreak of acute intestinal infection has been detected in Kyiv. According to the State Food and Consumer Service of Kyiv, children who arrived at one of the capital's hotels fell ill, UNN reports.

"...On June 14, the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" received a letter of notification from the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on the registration of 14 cases of acute intestinal infection among children who arrived at a hotel in Kyiv. All sick children were hospitalized," the statement said.

Add

As reported by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, an unscheduled measure of state supervision (control) of the capacity that circulates food products at the business entity with which the outbreak of HAI is probably associated has been launched. Samples of raw materials were taken for laboratory tests, water samples, flushing from environmental objects, bacteriological examination of personnel for carriage of enteric infections. During the inspection, violations of food legislation were found at the facility.

As of now, it is known that decisions on temporary suspension of production and/or circulation of food products and an order to eliminate violations of food legislation have already been prepared.

"The epidemiological investigation is ongoing. The results will be announced later," the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection added.