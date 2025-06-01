Russia attacks Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles

On the night of June 1, Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital. City authorities warned of the enemy's use of ballistic missiles and attack drones. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko in Telegram, reports UNN.

The enemy is using ballistic missiles and attack drones, stay in safe places until the alarm is over - wrote Timur Tkachenko at 01:49.

"The combined attack continues. The danger remains high," the KMVA added at 01:50.

russia is preparing new shelling of Ukraine with strategic aviation - National Security and Defense Council