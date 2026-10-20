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Alarm in Poland’s border region; aviation deployed again - situation at the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

An alert was declared in the Lublin and Subcarpathian Voivodeships, and the airports in Lublin and Rzeszów suspended flights. Poland deployed aviation amid Russia’s attack on western Ukraine.

Alarm in Poland’s border region; aviation deployed again - situation at the border

In Poland’s border region, an alert was declared again on the morning of October 20 due to Russian attacks on western Ukraine—the alert was received by residents of the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships. The airports in Lublin and Rzeszów suspended operations. Poland deployed aircraft. UNN reports this, citing Polsat News and Onet Wiadomości.

Details

"Due to repeated Russian airstrikes on targets in western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, through the Air Operations Center–Air Component Command, activated the necessary air defense forces and assets. These operations are preventive in nature and are aimed at ensuring the security and protection of Polish airspace, particularly in areas adjacent to zones under threat," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said in a statement on X on October 20.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, as noted, "is constantly monitoring the situation, while the forces and assets under its command remain ready to respond immediately."

The Polish Government Security Center warned residents of the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships.

"Attention! Alert RCB notification: 'Attention! Russian aircraft are attacking Ukraine. The situation is being monitored. Polish aircraft are operating in Polish airspace. Await further announcements,'" the statement said.

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency reported that "due to the need to ensure freedom of operation for military aircraft, the airports in Lublin and Rzeszów have suspended flights."

According to Onet, unofficial monitoring channels reported several unmanned aerial vehicles over the Volyn region. The appearance of drones over the Lviv region was also reported, including in an area bordering Poland.

"According to unofficial information, one of them was less than 5 km from the Polish border," the publication said.

This was another warning linked to Russia’s attack on Ukraine that day. Poland, as noted, also scrambled fighter jets at around 5:30 a.m. The RCB Government Security Center had earlier sent an alert at around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, the publication writes.

The situation at the border

As for the operation of crossing points, Polish media have provided no information. Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reports that as of the morning of October 20, the passage of passenger cars through Yahodyn was temporarily suspended".

However, Polish media, including Polskie Radio 24, reported on October 20 that "Poland may agree to conduct border checks only on its side if the situation in Ukraine and the safety of travelers and employees require it."

"However, Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration emphasizes that the checks must be a joint effort by the services of both countries," the publication states.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported on negotiations over an agreement that would allow Ukrainian border guards to perform their duties on Polish territory. This issue was discussed during a meeting between representatives of the two countries at the Yahodyn–Dorohusk border crossing.

According to the State Border Guard Service, as of 9 a.m. on October 20, the situation for people leaving Ukraine for Poland was as follows:

  • “Yahodyn” - 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not available; passenger car crossing is temporarily suspended);
    • “Ustyluh” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not available);
      • “Uhryniv” - 60 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not available);
        • “Rava-Ruska” - 30 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not available);
          • “Hrushiv” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not available);
            • “Krakivets” - 40 passenger cars, 12 buses (pedestrian crossing is not available);
              • “Shehyni” - 90 passenger cars, 0 buses, 20 pedestrians (pedestrian crossing is available in both directions);
                • “Smilnytsia” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not available);
                  • “Nyzhankovychi” - 0 passenger cars, 1 bus (pedestrian crossing is not available).

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                    Julia Shramko

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