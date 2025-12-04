$42.200.13
AFU refutes capture of Dobropillia near Huliaipole: Russian sabotage group destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Information about the capture of Dobropillia near Huliaipole is not true. The Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group that infiltrated the outskirts of the village has been destroyed, and the settlement is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

AFU refutes capture of Dobropillia near Huliaipole: Russian sabotage group destroyed

Information about the capture of the settlement of Dobropillia near Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, is not true. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As the military reported, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated the outskirts of the village, taking advantage of the weather conditions. Currently, the SRG has been destroyed, and the settlement is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Attention, video 18+!!!

Also, on the approach to the settlement, 3 enemy servicemen were destroyed, and two more were destroyed a little later. It is likely that these are the occupiers who were tasked with demonstrating Russian flags in the village they allegedly captured.

Additionally

The command of the 3rd Army Corps refuted the lies of the chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov about the alleged "breakthrough" in Lyman, Donetsk region.

Also, the 11th Army Corps refuted Russian statements about the alleged "capture of Klynove". They noted that such information dumps are part of regular Russian propaganda practice, which has been ongoing since the beginning of the war against Ukraine.

In addition, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine refuted the false statements of the Russians about the alleged "full control" over both banks of the Oskil River in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region.

Also, the CPD stated that Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction failed.

Recall

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that the Defense Forces continue to control part of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Also, soldiers of the 17th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about the occupation of the settlements of Zatyshne and Solodke, Zaporizhzhia region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

