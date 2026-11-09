Additional teams of power engineers have already been formed: where the electricity situation in Ukraine is particularly difficult

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The situation with electricity remains particularly difficult in Kyiv and Dnipro. Additional teams of power engineers have already been formed to provide assistance. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this after a meeting of the Headquarters, UNN reports.

We held a meeting of the Headquarters. The situation with electricity remains particularly difficult in Kyiv and Dnipro. Restoration work is continuing around the clock and without interruption. Additional teams of power engineers have already been formed to provide assistance. At the same time, we are strengthening the resilience of communities through the development and launch of already-installed distributed generation in order to reduce dependence on individual large energy facilities and provide additional sources of power - Shmyhal reported.

According to him, at the same time, the intensity of Russian attacks affects the timeline for repair work.

This autumn, the enemy shifted to a comprehensive strategy of destroying Ukraine’s energy system, significantly changing its tactics. The enemy is massively using drones with turbojet engines in target-search mode, employing MESH networks and artificial intelligence, which increases the accuracy of strikes. The primary targets of the attacks were key substations, switchgear, power transmission lines, thermal power plants, hydroelectric power plants, combined heat and power plants, and oil and gas infrastructure - Shmyhal added.

During the Headquarters meeting, according to the minister, they coordinated the work of the Kyiv city contact centers, distribution system operators, and the Government Contact Center in order to process citizens’ requests and complaints more quickly and effectively.

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