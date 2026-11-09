On November 10, outages will be in effect in Ukraine — how many groups will be switched off

In a number of regions of Ukraine, outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow. Ukrenergo reported that between 2 and 4 groups will be switched off, UNN reports.

How the scheduled power outages will be implemented:

• for industry – capacity limitation schedules;

• for all categories of consumers – hourly outage schedules (from 2 to 4 groups).

It should be noted that one group means 4 hours without electricity; accordingly, tomorrow’s power outages may last from 8 to 16 hours.

Ukrenergo stressed that the reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are restoring the damaged equipment and networks around the clock in order to return electricity to Ukrainians’ homes as quickly as possible.

Russian attacks have left parts of 12 regions without electricity; emergency outages are in effect