A Russian drone attacked the Kyiv–Odesa highway: three people killed, others injured

$45.000.1450.530.03
ukenru
06:49 AM • 3280 views
Zelenskyy held "substantive" conversation with Rubio - ballistic missile defense, early warning and Starlink discussed
06:46 AM • 2804 views
South Korea to recall additional embassy personnel over captured North Koreans - Foreign Ministry
05:37 AM • 11462 views
Witkoff plans trip to Russia after talks with Zelenskyy in Oslo - Axios
04:31 AM • 18772 views
Europe is preparing two scenarios for Putin to end the war in Ukraine — FT
01:52 AM • 30590 views
I do not think Ukraine should be in NATO — Vance
October 19, 08:33 PM • 46807 views
They could have done much more: Trump "praised" Russia for its actions in Ukraine
October 19, 06:19 PM • 46809 views
He violated the mobilization law and opened fire during an inspection at a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center — what is known about the “Pechersk shooter”
October 19, 05:27 PM • 71665 views
Will employers be able to force people to work during a “yellow” alert: new rules take effect on December 4
October 19, 04:25 PM • 36644 views
Part of Ukraine will be subject to scheduled power outages on October 20 — how many groups will be without electricity
October 19, 03:28 PM • 34223 views
Where rain will fall in Ukraine and where fog will prevail — meteorologists give the forecast for October 20
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
4.2m/s
87%
761mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region twiceOctober 19, 09:42 PM • 23094 views
Kushner and Witkoff plan talks in Norway on the war in Ukraine - ReutersOctober 19, 10:13 PM • 10083 views
Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level across both of his presidential terms - pollPhotoOctober 19, 11:15 PM • 11707 views
Vance called on Ukraine to stop strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructureOctober 20, 12:17 AM • 30422 views
The United States is no longer participating in the defense of Ukraine — Merz04:15 AM • 15220 views
Publications
How to reduce utility bills in winter: effective ways to save on payments06:17 AM • 7150 views
Will employers be able to force people to work during a “yellow” alert: new rules take effect on December 4October 19, 05:27 PM • 71673 views
Exchange card, registration, a contract with a doctor: what maternity hospitals can actually require from a pregnant womanOctober 19, 12:11 PM • 66264 views
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
Exclusive
October 19, 11:26 AM • 60420 views
Arms manufacturers, miners and MPs oppose reducing the reservation quota: will the government listen?October 19, 10:00 AM • 67696 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Elon Musk
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
South Korea
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Left the Portugal national team’s location — Ronaldo fined €255 and suspended for 30 daysOctober 19, 08:02 PM • 36781 views
A black bear "dropped by" a library in the U.S.—enjoyed snacks and ate a jar of honeyOctober 19, 05:50 PM • 31640 views
"I will miss you every day" — Ariana Grande mourns the death of her 17-year-old dog CocoPhotoOctober 19, 04:45 PM • 30417 views
Model Sahara Ray, who had an affair with Justin Bieber, has died at the age of 34October 19, 04:33 PM • 40582 views
The Korean War, the return of the DMZ, and prices in Ukraine — what to expect from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4PhotoVideoOctober 19, 04:10 PM • 28491 views
Actual
Starlink
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
The Washington Post

A Russian drone attacked the Kyiv–Odesa highway: three people killed, others injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

On the Kyiv–Odesa highway in the Fastiv district, a drone struck near a shopping center. Three people were killed and four injured.

A Russian drone attacked the Kyiv–Odesa highway: three people killed, others injured

As a result of an enemy drone attack, a strike was recorded near one of the shopping centers on the Kyiv–Odesa highway in the Fastiv district; there are fatalities and injuries. This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Prosecutors, SBU investigators, and other emergency services are working at the scene. Traffic on this section is restricted.

According to the data from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, three people were killed and four others were injured in the Russian strike. Information on the number of casualties is being уточнено.

We remind you

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 19, the Cosmo Multimall shopping and entertainment center, as well as a consultative and diagnostic center in the Solomianskyi district, were damaged.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Explosions
Kyiv-Odesa highway
Road traffic accident
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv