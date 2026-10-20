A Russian drone attacked the Kyiv–Odesa highway: three people killed, others injured

As a result of an enemy drone attack, a strike was recorded near one of the shopping centers on the Kyiv–Odesa highway in the Fastiv district; there are fatalities and injuries. This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Prosecutors, SBU investigators, and other emergency services are working at the scene. Traffic on this section is restricted.

According to the data from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, three people were killed and four others were injured in the Russian strike. Information on the number of casualties is being уточнено.

We remind you

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 19, the Cosmo Multimall shopping and entertainment center, as well as a consultative and diagnostic center in the Solomianskyi district, were damaged.