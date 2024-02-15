In 2024, more than 2 billion people will go to the polls in 50 countries

In 2024, elections will be held in 50 countries and more than 2 billion people will go to the polls to elect the government for the next few years. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Voice of America.

Details

However, in 2024, a record number of 2 billion voters in 50 countries will go to the polls. ...Many of these elections could radically shape global politics in the coming years. - the publication writes.

This year began with Taiwan's elections in January. The victory was won by Vice President of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party Lai Ching-te, who has a more confrontational stance toward China

Overall, the election results show support for the DPP's commitment to Taiwan's democratic choice.

Taiwan after the elections: Lack of majority in the parliament and Chinese pressure predict difficulties for the new president

Later in March, parliamentary elections are to be held in the Islamic Republic of Iran. This will be the first election since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in 2022. Mahsi was an Iranian-Kurdish woman who was in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code.

This provoked protests during which security forces killed hundreds of civilians across the country. Many more were injured and arrested.

In addition, presidential elections are planned for spring in Russia, where Vladimir Putin has been leading the country for nearly two decades. Under his rule, security forces have taken full control of the Russian media, and the most popular opposition candidates have been killed or imprisoned.

The newspaper says that there is almost no doubt about the winner of the March 17 election

russian Central Election Commission completes registration for the "presidential election"

Another major country that plans to hold general elections in the spring of 2024 is India. It is noted that the results of the recent local elections have put the Bharatiya Janta Party, the party of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an advantageous position.

At the same time, the Bahujan Samaj Party, which represents India's minorities and lower castes and has so far refused to join any of the coalitions, may play a decisive role here.

Elections are also expected in the European Union. More than 400 million voters from 27 countries will take part in the European Parliament elections on June 6.

This is the world's largest international election, and it will be the first in the EU after the UK's exit from the EU.

Given the rise of nationalist and populist parties in many countries, the elections will be seen as a barometer of the future direction of the EU.

Key issues will range from migration and digital privacy to continued support for Ukraine and sanctions against russia.

To close out the year, the US presidential election is due in November. While both parties are likely to maintain support for Israel, the election could affect aid to Ukraine and relations with China, as well as domestic issues such as immigration and LGBTQ rights.

Bloomberg: EU prepares for Trump's victory in US presidential election

Another ally of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, is also expected to hold elections. It is noted that the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has stabilized the Conservative Party, but inflation and economic stagnation have led to a decline in his support among the population.

The 2024 elections will take place against a backdrop of global instability and conflict. Analysts say that cooperation between governments, international organizations and media companies will be necessary to ensure the integrity of the elections amid an unprecedented rise in disinformation and fake news, made possible by new tools of generative artificial intelligence the publication summarized.

Recall

TikTok, a social network owned by ByteDance, will step up its fight against disinformation and fake news ahead of the European Parliament elections in June.