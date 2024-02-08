Bloomberg: EU prepares for Trump's victory in US presidential election

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 25001 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109732 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117124 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159623 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162266 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261686 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176010 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166671 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148520 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232912 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 74078 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 73870 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 53845 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 29181 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 65661 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261689 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218505 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230417 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109733 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 86864 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 91675 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115395 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116181 views
Actual
Bloomberg: EU prepares for Trump's victory in US presidential election

Bloomberg: EU prepares for Trump's victory in US presidential election

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33211 views

The European Commission is preparing for a possible increase in trade restrictions and a more aggressive political style if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election.

The European Commission has begun to assess the consequences of the US presidential election, with special attention being paid to the scenario in which Donald Trump wins. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

The style of politics is becoming increasingly aggressive, and European countries should prepare, a senior official familiar with the preparations explained. Brussels is thinking about how to respond to any trade restrictions that the White House might adopt.

According to the agency, Trump is considering imposing new restrictions on trade with the EU if he returns to the White House. This includes the introduction of a minimum tariff of 10% and countermeasures against European taxes on digital services.

During his first presidential term, Trump raised duties on imports of steel and aluminum products from the European Union by 25% and 10%, respectively, to protect American industry.

the statement reads

The EU imposed tariff measures on imports of various goods from the United States. Shortly after Joe Biden became president, these tariffs were partially lifted.

The EU leadership believes that even after the abolition of some tariffs, the situation remains unfair: European exporters spend $350 billion annually on duties. Despite this, EU countries are reluctant to reintroduce retaliatory tariffs, fearing that this will add to Trump's popularity.

Addendum Addendum

Biden's actions are more peaceful, and cooperation in support of Ukraine has helped restore transatlantic relations, but European officials still believe that the current US president's trade policy still has much in common with Trump's "America First" motto, Bloomberg notes.

For example, the EU leadership was impressed by Biden's green technology subsidy program worth more than $390 billion, which gave companies an incentive to redirect investments from Europe to the United States.

In addition, the problems with congressional approval of aid to Ukraine, Israel, and other foreign partners raise concerns among European countries about how reliable the United States is, regardless of who is president.

Biden accuses Trump of delaying aid to Ukraine06.02.24, 21:14 • 29902 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
white-houseWhite House
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising