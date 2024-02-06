Biden accuses Trump of delaying aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has accused Donald Trump of intimidating Republicans into not voting for a bill to allocate additional funding for national security needs, including for Ukraine, Israel and the southern border of the United States. Biden said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

According to Biden, the US immigration system has long been broken, and so he instructed his team to begin negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators who "worked around the clock, on weekends, on holidays, and they ended up reaching a bipartisan agreement that contains the fairest, most humane reform of our immigration system.

"These are the most stringent measures to protect our border. Now we need this to come to the Senate floor. Why is this not happening? The simple explanation is Donald Trump. He thinks it is politically to his advantage to use this issue as a weapon. Instead of resolving this issue. Trump is trying to intimidate Republicans into voting against this agreement. And it seems that they are hiding. It's time to show that you have the backbone to do the right thing and do the right thing," Biden said.

The US President also emphasized that the bill provides emergency funding for Ukraine.

"This country is suffering from a brutal invasion every day. The delay means they have less artillery, less ability to defend themselves. This is what Putin wants. Supporting this bill is countering Putin. If we do not support this bill, it will help Putin," he emphasizes.

Biden noted that if Putin's appetites are not stopped now, he will not stop at Ukraine.

"I understand that the former president is desperately trying to stop this bill. Because he doesn't want to solve the problem, he wants to profit from it. Who do Republicans serve? Trump or the American people? They want to solve the problem or use it as a weapon for political purposes. I serve the American people and I am here to solve the problem," Biden added.

Republicans have proposed a bill to provide Israel with $14 billion in special aid, excluding Ukraine from the project. US President Joe Biden's administration has said it will veto the bill