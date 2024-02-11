The russian Central Election Commission has completed the registration of candidates for the "presidential election". This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

The russian Central Election Commission has completed the registration of candidates for the "presidential election." Four candidates will "compete" for the top post of the terrorist country: vladislav davankov, putin, who self-nominated his candidacy, leonid slutsky and nikolai kharitonov.

For the second time in the recent history of the russian federation, four candidates will "compete" for the presidency. The last time there were a similar number of candidates in the "presidential election" was in 2008,

Russians continue to prepare fake elections in the TOT with the help of pressure