Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102089 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112658 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142816 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139570 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177394 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172091 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284438 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178270 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167281 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148869 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 40539 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 73127 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 32939 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 43343 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62854 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102090 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284438 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236799 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262000 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62875 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142820 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107305 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107271 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123348 views
Russians continue to prepare fake elections in the TOT with the help of pressure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24044 views

Russian troops are reportedly conducting a campaign of telephone terror in the occupied territories, pressuring residents to vote in the illegal elections. This move is aimed at artificially increasing participation in the elections to create an impression of legitimacy.

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians continue their campaigning ahead of the illegal elections. Residents are already becoming victims of telephone terror, receiving calls with "polls" on voting.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details:

The occupation authorities in the TOT do not leave a single resident without campaigning before the fake elections. The goal of such a campaign is to ensure an artificially high level of participation and create the impression of legitimacy.

Local residents are receiving terrorist phone calls with "polls" about voting. In February, the Russians plan to go door-to-door in an attempt to force people to actively participate in this "electoral process.

The occupiers also simplified the legislation, allowing people to participate in the "elections" with any document.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, criticized such "elections," emphasizing the illegality of the process and the criminal liability for participation in organizing such events.

Any election in the TOT is illegal, and participation in the organization of such an event is a criminal offense

 ," emphasized Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Add

These fake "elections" will last for several days to ensure that the Russians secure the necessary number of votes.

Government Approves Appointment of Melitopol Mayor Fedorov as Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration23.01.24, 15:40 • 21842 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

