Government Approves Appointment of Melitopol Mayor Fedorov as Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Government Approves Appointment of Melitopol Mayor Fedorov as Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21846 views

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov is appointed head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration, replacing Yuriy Malashko.

At today's meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Yuriy Malashko as head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration and the appointment of Ivan Fedorov as mayor of Melitopol. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports. 

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers 

  • Ivan Sergiyovych Fedorov was appointed as the Head of Zaporizhzhya Regional State Administration
  • Malashko Yuriy Anatoliyovych was dismissed from the post of the head of Zaporizhzhya regional state administration.

Earlier, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reportedthat the Cabinet of Ministers had approved the appointment of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov as head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration. 

Addendum

Ivan Fedorov was elected mayor of Melitopol in November 2022. In 2022, during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, the city of Melitopol was occupied from the first days.  On March 11, he was abducted by the Russian military. Six days later, Fedorov was exchanged for nine captured Russian conscripts.

In 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order "For Courage" of the III degree to the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising