Government Approves Appointment of Melitopol Mayor Fedorov as Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

At today's meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Yuriy Malashko as head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration and the appointment of Ivan Fedorov as mayor of Melitopol. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers

Ivan Sergiyovych Fedorov was appointed as the Head of Zaporizhzhya Regional State Administration

Malashko Yuriy Anatoliyovych was dismissed from the post of the head of Zaporizhzhya regional state administration.



Earlier, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reportedthat the Cabinet of Ministers had approved the appointment of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov as head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration.

Addendum

Ivan Fedorov was elected mayor of Melitopol in November 2022. In 2022, during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, the city of Melitopol was occupied from the first days. On March 11, he was abducted by the Russian military. Six days later, Fedorov was exchanged for nine captured Russian conscripts.

In 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order "For Courage" of the III degree to the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.