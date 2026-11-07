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Massive Russian strike damaged transmission networks from NPPs, with significant consequences in capital region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

The Russian attack damaged energy facilities and transmission networks from nuclear power plants. Power outages were recorded in five regions, and schedules are in effect.

Massive Russian strike damaged transmission networks from NPPs, with significant consequences in capital region

In the early hours of November 7, Russia directed a massive strike at a number of energy facilities, including electricity transmission networks from nuclear power plants. Many energy facilities in the capital region sustained significant damage. As of morning, there are power outages in five regions. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy.

Russian attacks affected electricity transmission networks from nuclear power plants

At night, the enemy launched a massive attack on a number of energy facilities in Ukraine. As a result, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions are without power this morning. We have numerous damaged transmission and distribution networks. Networks transmitting electricity from nuclear power plants to the capital and central regions of Ukraine were also damaged. Despite this, energy workers have already managed to restore power supplies to some consumers

- the Ministry of Energy reported.

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The situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region

Russia caused significant damage to many energy facilities in the capital region. This has substantially complicated the transmission of electricity to the capital and the region. The capacity to supply electricity to a number of neighboring regions has also been limited. Restoring such a volume of damaged equipment will take time

- the Ministry of Energy noted.

DTEK said that in the Kyiv region, "the enemy attacked one of DTEK's energy facilities again at night. Due to the shelling, there is no power in part of Brovary district. The destruction is significant. Restoration will take time."

Schedules

"In most regions of Ukraine, hourly electricity outage schedules remain in effect today, while capacity limitation schedules apply to industry. The attacks are continuing, so the electricity supply situation may change rapidly throughout the day, sometimes even several times an hour," the Ministry of Energy said.

The ministry emphasized: "Energy workers are working around the clock and doing everything possible to bring electricity back to our homes. Repair work is ongoing in all affected regions where the security situation allows. Energy workers are operating in an enhanced mode. Constant air raid alerts are delaying the work. But as soon as the all-clear is sounded, energy workers immediately return to restoring the damaged equipment."

In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closed07.11.26, 08:30 • 12275 views

Julia Shramko

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