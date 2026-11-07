Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles, striking substations connecting Kyiv to nuclear power plants

Russia is "preparing" for trilateral talks by launching 36 ballistic missiles at Ukraine, targeting the energy sector, including substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants with Kyiv and Ukraine’s central regions. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented this way on Russia’s massive attack during the night of November 7, UNN reports.

Russia is preparing for trilateral talks by launching ballistic missiles at Ukrainian critical infrastructure. Where the security situation permits, repair and rescue operations are underway in the affected regions. The attack was combined: the Russians used a total of 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles, and all the missiles targeted Kyiv and the region. The main target of the strike was once again the energy sector — Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

4 missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack using ballistic missiles with Zircons

In the capital, he noted, "the situation with electricity, water, and heat supplies is difficult." "Residential buildings and the Northern Bridge were damaged, and a kindergarten was partially destroyed," Zelenskyy stated.

In the Kyiv region, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants with Kyiv and Ukraine’s central regions were hit. Substations were also damaged in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions — Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, "in addition to Kyiv, twelve more regions came under attack. Nine people were injured, including one child."

In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closed

"Thank you to all our people who defend the country from this terror every day, restore what has been damaged, and do everything to help Ukraine get through the winter. But when Russia is trying to push Kyiv—a city of several million people—and the entire country into a blackout, Ukraine cannot be left alone. We are counting on increased bilateral support from America. We are counting on greater attention to Ukraine from the U.S. Congress. Because Russia is constantly increasing the number of its attacks. It is important that support for Ukraine remain among the priorities of American policy. We are counting on the unity of both parties on issues of security, support for Ukraine, condemnation of Russian aggression, and increased sanctions pressure on Putin. America’s resolve and consistency in supporting Ukraine are of great importance for bringing peace closer," Zelenskyy emphasized.