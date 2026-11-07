$45.4451.04
ukenru
08:41 AM • 1910 views
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles, striking substations connecting Kyiv to nuclear power plantsPhotoVideo
07:49 AM • 7034 views
General Staff confirmed hit to Russian missile component manufacturer "Proton" in Oryol by "Neptune" missiles
07:18 AM • 10300 views
4 missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack using ballistic missiles with Zircons
06:59 AM • 9744 views
Russia is already using its Starlink equivalent, "Rassvet," over Ukraine - GUR
06:30 AM • 10648 views
In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closedPhotoVideo
04:30 AM • 18619 views
Ukraine and Russia are ready to negotiate for the first time — Trump
November 6, 10:17 PM • 29560 views
SBU General Duka was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 65 million
November 6, 09:15 PM • 21394 views
In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and wounded — Sybiha
November 6, 08:32 PM • 21752 views
IMF mission begins work on the second and third reviews of the EFF program — what tranche does Ukraine expect
November 6, 07:47 PM • 22845 views
Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, bridges, and civilian infrastructure — Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Drones struck a house in the Kyiv region: two people injuredNovember 6, 11:46 PM • 10558 views
In Russia's Oryol, reports say a missile strike hit the "Proton" military plantVideoNovember 7, 12:17 AM • 9660 views
Night attack on Kyiv: two injured and buildings damagedNovember 7, 01:19 AM • 16626 views
Ukraine’s national ice hockey team won the European Nations Cup for the second timeVideoNovember 7, 01:50 AM • 8662 views
"The Greens" accused the AfD of Russian propaganda over Mendel's speech in the BundestagNovember 7, 02:52 AM • 11032 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 23119 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 36438 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 29202 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 54050 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 54215 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Vitali Klitschko
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residence08:57 AM • 6 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 17552 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 16533 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 20693 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fineNovember 6, 02:12 PM • 21343 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
Su-34
Falcon 9

4 missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack using ballistic missiles with Zircons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10313 views

Russia launched a combined attack with ballistic missiles and 172 drones, mostly jet-powered. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 4 missiles and 149 UAVs.

4 missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack using ballistic missiles with Zircons

On the night of November 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, including Zircon missiles, and 172 drones, most of them jet-powered. Four ballistic missiles and 149 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force.

What Russia attacked with and from where

On the night of November 7 (starting at 18:00 on November 6), the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using Iskander-M/Zircon/KN-23/S-400 missiles (launch areas: Bryansk and Voronezh regions, Russia) and 172 Shahed-type attack UAVs (137 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and decoy drones of the Parodiya type (from the following directions: Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiyske and Chauda).

Where the enemy struck

The main direction of the attack was the Kyiv region.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, the air defense forces had shot down/suppressed four Iskander-M/Zircon/KN-23/S-400 missiles and 149 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (117 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several attack UAVs remain in the air, and combat operations are ongoing

- the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Hits by the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded at 24 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at 10 locations.

In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closed07.11.26, 08:30 • 10658 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyivKyiv region
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk
Kyiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk