4 missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack using ballistic missiles with Zircons

On the night of November 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, including Zircon missiles, and 172 drones, most of them jet-powered. Four ballistic missiles and 149 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force.

What Russia attacked with and from where

On the night of November 7 (starting at 18:00 on November 6), the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using Iskander-M/Zircon/KN-23/S-400 missiles (launch areas: Bryansk and Voronezh regions, Russia) and 172 Shahed-type attack UAVs (137 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and decoy drones of the Parodiya type (from the following directions: Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiyske and Chauda).

Where the enemy struck

The main direction of the attack was the Kyiv region.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, the air defense forces had shot down/suppressed four Iskander-M/Zircon/KN-23/S-400 missiles and 149 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (117 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several attack UAVs remain in the air, and combat operations are ongoing - the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Hits by the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded at 24 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at 10 locations.

In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closed