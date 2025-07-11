$41.820.05
A comfortable summer break from the heat: what will the weather be like in Ukraine over the weekend?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Over the weekend, July 12 and 13, contrasting weather is expected in Ukraine: up to +38 degrees in the east, and +21 to +25 degrees in the west. Localized rain with thunderstorms is expected, particularly in Kyiv on Saturday evening.

A comfortable summer break from the heat: what will the weather be like in Ukraine over the weekend?

On the weekend, July 12 and 13, the eastern regions will be the hottest. Rains with thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Ukraine. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to her information, on Saturday, the hottest regions in Ukraine will be Luhansk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, part of Kherson, and the steppe part of Crimea, where +33 to +38 degrees are expected.

In the western regions, the thermal picture is completely different; on July 12, the air temperature will be +21 to +25 degrees.

In the northern part of Ukraine, the weather promises a comfortable summer break from the heat, with +24 to +28 degrees during the day.

In the central regions, during the day, it is expected: in Vinnytsia region +22 to +24, in Cherkasy and Poltava regions +25 to +29, in Kropyvnytskyi and its districts +26 to +30, in Dnipropetrovsk region +30 to +35 degrees.

In the southern part on Saturday, the air temperature will be +30 to +33 degrees, in Zaporizhzhia and the steppe part of Crimea +33 to +37 degrees.

Rains with thunderstorms will pass on July 12 in some western regions, as well as in the afternoon in Sumy, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In the rest of Ukraine - no precipitation.

In Kyiv on July 12, most of the day will be dry weather, and by Saturday evening, rain with a thunderstorm will pass.

On Sunday, the synoptic situation in Ukraine will not change significantly

- Didenko noted.

Earlier, UNN wrote that on Friday, July 11, contrasting weather is expected in Ukraine - while in the west it will be a maximum of 22 degrees, in the east the strong heat will persist.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Weather and environment
Donetsk Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
Kyiv
