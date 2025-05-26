630 children have already become victims of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

630 children have died and more than 1,960 have been injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, including 3 children killed and 11 injured in the Russian attack on May 25, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday, UNN writes.

Most children were affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 645, Kharkiv - 492, Kherson - 208, Dnipropetrovsk - 242, Kyiv - 146, Zaporizhzhia - 181, Mykolaiv - 119, Sumy - 139.

Over the past few days:

On May 25, as a result of the shelling of the town of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, three children were killed: two boys aged 8 and 17, a girl aged 12, and a 14-year-old boy was injured;

On May 25, a 14-year-old boy was injured in the shelling of the city of Kharkiv;

On May 25, eight children were injured in the shelling of settlements in the Kyiv region: girls aged 10, 13, 17, boys aged 8, 10, 11, 13;

On May 25, a 17-year-old boy was injured in the shelling of the city of Mykolaiv.

