How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 7146 views

How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17175 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 33320 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 48219 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 204691 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 310995 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 353185 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 194050 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120106 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 111423 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

630 children have already become victims of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

According to the Prosecutor's Office, 630 children have died and more than 1,960 have been injured as a result of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. On May 25 alone, 3 children became victims of the attacks.

630 children have already become victims of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

630 children have died and more than 1,960 have been injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, including 3 children killed and 11 injured in the Russian attack on May 25, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday, UNN writes.

More than 2,590 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 26, 2025, according to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 630 children have died and more than 1,960 have been injured with varying degrees of severity

- reported the Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Most children were affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 645, Kharkiv - 492, Kherson - 208, Dnipropetrovsk - 242, Kyiv - 146, Zaporizhzhia - 181, Mykolaiv - 119, Sumy - 139.

Over the past few days:

  • On May 25, as a result of the shelling of the town of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, three children were killed: two boys aged 8 and 17, a girl aged 12, and a 14-year-old boy was injured;
    • On May 25, a 14-year-old boy was injured in the shelling of the city of Kharkiv;
      • On May 25, eight children were injured in the shelling of settlements in the Kyiv region: girls aged 10, 13, 17, boys aged 8, 10, 11, 13;
        • On May 25, a 17-year-old boy was injured in the shelling of the city of Mykolaiv.

          Zhytomyr region: 3 children killed, 12 injured in enemy attack25.05.25, 08:11 • 4698 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          Donetsk Oblast
          Mykolaiv Oblast
          Zhytomyr Oblast
          Sumy Oblast
          Kyiv Oblast
          Kharkiv Oblast
          Prosecutor General of Ukraine
          Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast
          Kherson Oblast
          Ukraine
          Mykolaiv
          Kharkiv
