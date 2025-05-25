204 combat clashes took place at the front during the day, half of them in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 70930 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 49391 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 72733 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 125774 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 104970 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 74233 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 82883 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69645 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53768 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53305 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

May 24, 10:44 PM • 18140 views

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: many injured, destruction in various areas

May 24, 11:49 PM • 44061 views

Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement

May 25, 12:00 AM • 19955 views

The threat of ballistic missiles persists: updated directions of movement

May 25, 12:12 AM • 16992 views

"Friendly fire": what is known about the likely attack by Russians on their own plane

01:50 AM • 21588 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 72737 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 125777 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 195152 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 288334 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 369582 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 70936 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 22326 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 22766 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 29283 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 34931 views
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

204 combat clashes took place at the front during the day, half of them in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

On May 24, 204 combat clashes took place at the front. The most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 65 times.

204 combat clashes took place at the front during the day, half of them in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions

Since the beginning of May 24, 204 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces 65 times. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on 25.05.2025, 204 combat clashes were recorded on the front.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 97 air strikes, used eight missiles and dropped 138 guided aerial bombs. In addition, he carried out 5,461 shellings, including 129 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved about 2,600 kamikaze drones for the attack

- the report says.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Krasichka, Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region; Zorya, Novotoretske, Sofiivka, Kopteve, Dovga Balka, Poltavka, Shakhove, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Myrnohrad, Sukhy Yar, Novopil, Perebudova, Komar, Donetsk region; Dachne, Dnipropetrovsk region; Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske, Kherson region.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, five artillery pieces, seven control points and two other important enemy targets.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka, Kutkivka and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, five enemy attacks took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the directions of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times. He tried to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Lypove, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske, Novomykhailivka and towards Karpivka, Hryhorivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy made three attempts to move forward in the areas of Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times west of Andriivka and in the direction of Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Druzhba, Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka and in the directions of Pleshchiyivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 65 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Malynivka, Sukhy Yar, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Troitske, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, Novoukrayinka, Oleksiivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil during the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation troops advanced four times to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

Last day in the Huliaipil and Pridniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk direction. Over the past day, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs, carried out 246 shellings, six of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 39 assault actions of the invaders.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In general, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1020 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized two tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 68 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 190 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, six missiles, 112 units of automotive and seven units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Putin wants to have seven Ukrainian regions instead of four: Trump's refusal inspires the Kremlin25.05.25, 03:43 • 7526 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vovchansk
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
