204 combat clashes took place at the front during the day, half of them in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions

Since the beginning of May 24, 204 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces 65 times. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to operational information as of 08:00 on 25.05.2025, 204 combat clashes were recorded on the front.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 97 air strikes, used eight missiles and dropped 138 guided aerial bombs. In addition, he carried out 5,461 shellings, including 129 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved about 2,600 kamikaze drones for the attack - the report says.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Krasichka, Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region; Zorya, Novotoretske, Sofiivka, Kopteve, Dovga Balka, Poltavka, Shakhove, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Myrnohrad, Sukhy Yar, Novopil, Perebudova, Komar, Donetsk region; Dachne, Dnipropetrovsk region; Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske, Kherson region.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, five artillery pieces, seven control points and two other important enemy targets.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka, Kutkivka and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, five enemy attacks took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the directions of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times. He tried to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Lypove, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske, Novomykhailivka and towards Karpivka, Hryhorivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy made three attempts to move forward in the areas of Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times west of Andriivka and in the direction of Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Druzhba, Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka and in the directions of Pleshchiyivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 65 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Malynivka, Sukhy Yar, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Troitske, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, Novoukrayinka, Oleksiivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil during the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation troops advanced four times to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

Last day in the Huliaipil and Pridniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk direction. Over the past day, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs, carried out 246 shellings, six of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 39 assault actions of the invaders.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In general, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1020 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized two tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 68 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 190 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, six missiles, 112 units of automotive and seven units of special equipment of the occupiers.

