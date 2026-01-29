180 combat engagements took place on the front, 65 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
01:51 PM • 1542 views
European Commission allocates 153 million euros in emergency aid to Ukraine and Moldova
01:24 PM • 4092 views
Ukraine and SpaceX are addressing the issue of Starlink use on Russian UAVs: Fedorov thanked Musk for his quick response
01:06 PM • 6698 views
Reports in the media about an alleged "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine
12:04 PM • 12635 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 12522 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 11462 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 14713 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 25323 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 11286 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 13647 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.5m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI reviewJanuary 29, 05:00 AM • 22483 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politiciansJanuary 29, 05:26 AM • 21520 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against UkraineJanuary 29, 06:15 AM • 24258 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robotsJanuary 29, 06:27 AM • 24551 views
Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea09:05 AM • 19778 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 59245 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 87970 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 111276 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 90056 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 109262 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Emmanuel Macron
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 21962 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 48472 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 46172 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 52468 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 54845 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat

180 combat engagements took place on the front, 65 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Since the beginning of the day, 180 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 65 enemy attacks.

180 combat engagements took place on the front, 65 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 180 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, 65 attacks have already been repelled, and the enemy is actively operating in three other directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Khrynivka, Chernihiv region; Kucherivka, Rohizne, Studenok, Budky, Bezsalyvka, Yastrubshchyna, Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Sumy region 

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy made seven attempts to attack, 37 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Tykhe, and towards Ternova, Grafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Hryhorivka, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosinove. In total, ten combat engagements took place in this direction, five of which are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the invaders in the areas of Drobycheve, Stepy, Hrekivka, and towards Druzhlyubivka, Stavky. 

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops twice towards Zakitne. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 77 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Toretske, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and towards Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Ivanivka, Filiia. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 65 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked 19 times, in the area of Verbove and towards Ivanivka, Iskra, Oleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Danylivka, Novyi Zaporizhzhia. Havrylivka was hit by an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia, Radisne, Varvarivka, Zelene, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Svyatopetrivka, Staroukrainka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Verkhnia Tersa. Nine combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice towards Lukyanivske and Pavlivka.  

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. 

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

117 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours, the enemy lost 830 personnel - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine29.01.26, 09:21 • 3660 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk