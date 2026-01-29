180 combat engagements took place on the front, 65 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 180 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, 65 attacks have already been repelled, and the enemy is actively operating in three other directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Khrynivka, Chernihiv region; Kucherivka, Rohizne, Studenok, Budky, Bezsalyvka, Yastrubshchyna, Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Sumy region - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy made seven attempts to attack, 37 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Tykhe, and towards Ternova, Grafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Hryhorivka, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosinove. In total, ten combat engagements took place in this direction, five of which are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the invaders in the areas of Drobycheve, Stepy, Hrekivka, and towards Druzhlyubivka, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops twice towards Zakitne. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 77 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Toretske, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and towards Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Ivanivka, Filiia. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 65 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked 19 times, in the area of Verbove and towards Ivanivka, Iskra, Oleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Danylivka, Novyi Zaporizhzhia. Havrylivka was hit by an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia, Radisne, Varvarivka, Zelene, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Svyatopetrivka, Staroukrainka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Verkhnia Tersa. Nine combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice towards Lukyanivske and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

