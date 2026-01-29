117 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours, the enemy lost 830 personnel - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, 117 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, using one missile, 77 air strikes, and dropped 223 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, the enemy used 6757 kamikaze drones and carried out 3840 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 79 with multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Havrylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Dolynka, Charivne, Kopani, Tersiianka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one cannon at a firing position and four UAV control points of the Russian invaders.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 attacks by the occupiers yesterday, the enemy carried out 102 shellings, including 11 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders 14 times, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards Obukhivka, Zelene, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodiazhne, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, two enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Radkivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense in the area of Myrne and in the directions of Lyman, Drobycheve, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Sviato-Pokrovske, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 22 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two attacks towards Yehorivka over the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 12 attacks by the occupiers - in the area of Huliaipole, Myrne, and towards Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Stepnohirsk and towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower, equipment, and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Yesterday, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 830 personnel. The enemy also lost four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, two air defense systems, one aircraft, 955 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 88 units of automotive equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of January 29, Russians attacked Ukraine with 105 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 84 enemy drones.