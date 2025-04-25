175 battles per day: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction and the Kursk region - map from the General Staff

$41.670.15
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year
05:56 AM • 7268 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 25290 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 65293 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 64581 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81838 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 174054 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 184506 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265379 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111511 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 209318 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Publications
Exclusives
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 7268 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 96388 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265379 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 155906 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 209318 views
175 battles per day: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction and the Kursk region - map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

Over the past day, 175 battles took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in the Kursk region. The Defense Forces eliminated 1,170 occupiers and destroyed 48 cruise missiles.

175 battles per day: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction and the Kursk region - map from the General Staff

175 battles took place at the front last day, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy was more active in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

The enemy, using its advantage in manpower and equipment, is attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 175 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 110 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 72 missiles and dropping 201 CABs. In addition, it carried out 6,178 shellings, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,148 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, nine artillery systems and one enemy command post," the statement said.

Situation by directions

Four attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Nova Kruglyakivka, Zagryzove and towards Boguslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to wedge himself into our defense near Novy, Kolodyazy, Torsky, Yampolivka and in the directions of Olhivka, Ridkodub and Novy Mir.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces stopped eight offensive actions of the invaders near Bilohorivka, towards Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka.

13 combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction yesterday in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka and towards Bila Hora, Predtechyne and Diliivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Leonidivka, Shcherbinivka, Dachne and towards Diliivka and Novospaske.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 65 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Zvirove, Tarasivka, Sukhy Yar, Berezivka, Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Chunishine, Oleksiivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Romanivka, Myrolyubivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks yesterday near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Privilne and towards Rozliv and Odradne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried nine times to advance near the settlements of Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Shcherbaky and towards Mala Tokmachka. He had no success.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our soldiers successfully stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipil and Kharkiv directions last day.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk region. Last day, the enemy launched 17 air strikes, dropping 26 CABs, carried out 367 shellings, of which five were from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders stopped 27 assault actions of the invaders," the statement said.

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff25.04.25, 07:58 • 14260 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
Multiple rocket launcher
Volyn Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
