150 combat engagements at the front: Russians used 1161 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of this day, 150 combat engagements have taken place. The Russians used 1161 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3562 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions. This is stated in the General Staff's summary, as reported by UNN.

Russian invaders launched five missile strikes with fifteen missiles and 48 air strikes, using 65 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1161 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3562 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, ten combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropping a total of eleven guided aerial bombs and carrying out 210 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops repelled six enemy attacks during the day in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, and towards Lyptsi and Petro-Ivanivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The settlements of Okhrimivka, Kruhle, Otradne, and Artilne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Radkivka, and towards Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 20 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Serebryanka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has conducted seven offensive actions in the areas of Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units have attempted to break through our defense 42 times in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Myrny, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novosergiyivka, Yalta, Oleksiyivka, and towards the settlements of Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razine, Rodynske. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 105 occupiers, 74 of them irrevocably. One enemy vehicle, eight unmanned aerial vehicles, two satellite terminals, and one enemy mortar were destroyed.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 23 times near the settlements of Yalta, Myrny, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the settlement of Verbove was subjected to an air strike with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Novodanylivka area. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made six attempts to advance towards the settlement of Prydniprovske and Bilohrudyi Island – the enemy was unsuccessful. The settlement of Otradokamyanka was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, summarized the General Staff.

Up to a third of today's battles in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff