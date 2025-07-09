Up to a third of today's battles in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

112 battles have occurred at the front since the beginning of the current day, up to a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary as of 4 PM on July 9, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 112 combat engagements have already been recorded since the beginning of the day. - reported the General Staff.

As indicated, border settlements suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including: Liskivshchyna, Hirs'k in Chernihiv Oblast; Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Pokrovka, Prohres, Bobylivka, Luhivka, Vysoke, Myropilske in Sumy Oblast; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropping a total of nine guided aerial bombs and conducting 170 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five aggressor attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, and towards Lypets and Petro-Ivanivka. Okhrymivka, Kruhle, Otradne, and Artilne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers occurred since the beginning of the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka, Radkivka, and towards Novoosinove. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Serebryanka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has conducted six offensive actions in the areas of Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne, with two more combat engagements ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 36 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Myrny, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novosergiyivka, Yalta, Oleksiyivka, and towards the settlements of Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razine, Rodynske.

Defense forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 32 attacks, with four combat engagements still ongoing. Shakhtove, Poltavka, Pankivka, Volodymyrivka, Sukhyi Yar, and Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 17 times near the settlements of Yalta, Myrny, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole. Eleven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the settlement of Verbove was subjected to an air strike with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Novodanylivka area. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance - without success. The settlement of OdradoKamyanka was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In other directions of the front, the situation, as reported, has not undergone significant changes.

