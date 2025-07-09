$41.850.05
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Up to a third of today's battles in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 499 views

Since the beginning of the day, 112 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian troops continue to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and shell border settlements.

Up to a third of today's battles in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

112 battles have occurred at the front since the beginning of the current day, up to a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary as of 4 PM on July 9, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 112 combat engagements have already been recorded since the beginning of the day.

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, border settlements suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including: Liskivshchyna, Hirs'k in Chernihiv Oblast; Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Pokrovka, Prohres, Bobylivka, Luhivka, Vysoke, Myropilske in Sumy Oblast; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropping a total of nine guided aerial bombs and conducting 170 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five aggressor attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, and towards Lypets and Petro-Ivanivka. Okhrymivka, Kruhle, Otradne, and Artilne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers occurred since the beginning of the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka, Radkivka, and towards Novoosinove. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Serebryanka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has conducted six offensive actions in the areas of Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne, with two more combat engagements ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 36 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Myrny, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novosergiyivka, Yalta, Oleksiyivka, and towards the settlements of Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razine, Rodynske.

Defense forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 32 attacks, with four combat engagements still ongoing. Shakhtove, Poltavka, Pankivka, Volodymyrivka, Sukhyi Yar, and Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 17 times near the settlements of Yalta, Myrny, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole. Eleven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the settlement of Verbove was subjected to an air strike with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Novodanylivka area. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance - without success. The settlement of OdradoKamyanka was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In other directions of the front, the situation, as reported, has not undergone significant changes.

Russia's losses for the day amounted to 1050 servicemen, five tanks and 68 artillery systems - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine09.07.25, 08:05 • 1368 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
