Russia's losses for the day amounted to 1050 servicemen, five tanks and 68 artillery systems - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1050 Russian soldiers and a significant amount of enemy equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.07.25 reached over one million people.
Over the past day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces eliminated another 1050 enemy soldiers and a number of enemy equipment units. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.07.25 amounted to approximately:
- personnel – about 1,029,660 (+1050) people,
- tanks – 11,000 (+5) units,
- armored combat vehicles – 22,969 (+2) units,
- artillery systems – 30,102 (+68) units,
- MLRS – 1434 (+0) units,
- air defense systems – 1193 (+1) units,
- aircraft – 421 (+0) units
- helicopters – 340 (+0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level – 44,457 (+227) units,
- cruise missiles – 3439 (+0) units,
- ships / boats – 28 (+0) units,
- submarines – 1 (+0) unit,
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 54,575 (+119) units,
- special equipment – 3929 (+2) units.
Data is being updated.
Recall
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the aggressor is concentrating efforts in four directions and increasing the number of personnel. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to thwart the enemy's plans for its "summer offensive."
