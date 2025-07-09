Over the past day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces eliminated another 1050 enemy soldiers and a number of enemy equipment units. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.07.25 amounted to approximately:

personnel – about 1,029,660 (+1050) people,

tanks – 11,000 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles – 22,969 (+2) units,

artillery systems – 30,102 (+68) units,

MLRS – 1434 (+0) units,

air defense systems – 1193 (+1) units,

aircraft – 421 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 44,457 (+227) units,

cruise missiles – 3439 (+0) units,

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units,

submarines – 1 (+0) unit,

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 54,575 (+119) units,

special equipment – 3929 (+2) units.

Data is being updated.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the aggressor is concentrating efforts in four directions and increasing the number of personnel. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to thwart the enemy's plans for its "summer offensive."

