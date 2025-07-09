$41.800.06
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Russia's losses for the day amounted to 1050 servicemen, five tanks and 68 artillery systems - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 627 views

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1050 Russian soldiers and a significant amount of enemy equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.07.25 reached over one million people.

Russia's losses for the day amounted to 1050 servicemen, five tanks and 68 artillery systems - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces eliminated another 1050 enemy soldiers and a number of enemy equipment units. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.07.25 amounted to approximately:

  • personnel – about 1,029,660 (+1050) people,
    • tanks – 11,000 (+5) units,
      • armored combat vehicles – 22,969 (+2) units,
        • artillery systems – 30,102 (+68) units,
          • MLRS – 1434 (+0) units,
            • air defense systems – 1193 (+1) units,
              • aircraft – 421 (+0) units
                • helicopters – 340 (+0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 44,457 (+227) units,
                    • cruise missiles – 3439 (+0) units,
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units,
                        • submarines – 1 (+0) unit,
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 54,575 (+119) units,
                            • special equipment – 3929 (+2) units.

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the aggressor is concentrating efforts in four directions and increasing the number of personnel. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to thwart the enemy's plans for its "summer offensive."

                              Russian troops use prohibited chemical weapons against Ukrainian defenders – HUR interception08.07.25, 17:01 • 1482 views

                              War
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Oleksandr Syrskyi
