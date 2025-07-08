$41.800.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Russian troops use prohibited chemical weapons against Ukrainian defenders – HUR interception

Kyiv • UNN

 • 793 views

Russian occupiers discussed the use of poisonous substances against Ukrainian defenders. Intelligence services of the Netherlands and Germany confirm Russia's widespread use of prohibited chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Russian troops use prohibited chemical weapons against Ukrainian defenders – HUR interception

In an intercepted conversation by Ukrainian intelligence, Russian invaders discussed preparations for another war crime.

It is about the use of chemical weapons, writes UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that the occupiers planned to use poisonous substances against Ukrainian defenders.

Yes, they thought about it, we'll advance south, we'll need artillery there. So, tomorrow we'll go in with "this thing" and shoot point-blank. We'll use "this thing" and just blow it inside

- says the occupier.

Addition

Dutch and German intelligence services have collected evidence of widespread use of prohibited chemical weapons by Russia in Ukraine, including the dropping of suffocating substances from drones.

The Dutch Minister of Defense called for increased sanctions against Moscow, as at least three Ukrainian deaths are linked to the use of chemical weapons.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers are increasingly using ammunition with poisonous gas, particularly RG-Vo grenades. The gas affects mucous membranes, and there are casualties among Ukrainian military personnel. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Germany
Netherlands
Ukraine
