110 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

Over the past day, 110 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The occupiers launched 5 missile and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 39 missiles, and dropped 184 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 7754 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3814 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements, 44 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes, particularly on the areas of Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast; Velykomykhailivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, Vozdvyzhenka, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Svyatopetrivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Barvinivka, Rizdvyanka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of personnel concentration and one UAV control point.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 82 shellings over the past day.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 11 enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and towards the settlements of Izbytske, Hrafske, Kruhle, Nesterne, Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were three attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to break into our defense towards the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Stavky, Dibrova, and Olhivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka, Berestok, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 36 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one attack yesterday in the direction of Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine Russian attacks in the Huliaipole area and in the directions of Dobropillia and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, there were two combat engagements in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1170 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized eight tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles, 70 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launcher systems, 1019 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 27 missiles, 171 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

Recall

On the night of January 21, the Russians attacked Ukraine, using a ballistic missile and 97 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 84 enemy drones.