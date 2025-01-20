Elina Svitolina defeated Veronika Kudermetova in the Australian Open round of 16 with a score of 6-4, 6-1. For the third time in her career, the Ukrainian tennis player has reached the quarterfinals of the tournament and will play the winner of the Keys-Rybakina match.
Elina Svitolina defeated American Caroline Dowlgade in the second round of the Australian Open with a score of 6-1, 6-4. Diana Jastremska also reached the third round of the tournament, defeating Danka Kovinic.
Novaya Pochta has launched the Project" Play for Ukraine " with Ambassador Elina Svitolina to unite Ukrainians. Participants share their personal victory stories and receive a limited edition ball signed by the tennis player.
On July 31, the Ukrainians will compete in shooting, diving, rowing, swimming, gymnastics, tennis, and boxing. The day before, the national team had been successful in tennis and boxing, but finished in football.
Elina Svitolina lost to Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the 1/8 finals of the 2024 Olympics. Marta Kostiuk defeated Maria Sakkari and reached the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament.
Ukrainian athletes will compete in 9 sports at the Olympics in Paris on July 30. Olga Kharlan won a bronze medal in fencing on July 29, opening the tally of awards for the Ukrainian national team.
Elina Svitolina has won a strong-willed victory over Jessica Pegula with a score of 2:1 in the second round of the 2024 Olympic tennis tournament. In the next round, the Ukrainian will meet Wimbledon 2024 champion Barbora Krejcikova.
On July 29, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 11 sports at the Games in Paris. Medals will be up for grabs in fencing, judo, diving, cycling and gymnastics.
Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostiuk won her debut match at the Olympic Games, defeating New Zealand's Lula Sun. In the next round, Kostiuk will meet the winner of the match between Clara Buehrel and Kateryna Siniakova.
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina defeated Japanese player Moyuka Uchujima in the first round of the 2024 Olympics. The match ended with a score of 6:2, 6:1 in favor of Svitolina in 62 minutes.
On the second day of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 10 disciplines. These include gymnastics, judo, shooting, tennis, swimming and other sports.
The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games was held on water for the first time - the Seine River in Paris. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries took part in the 6 km long parade.
140 Ukrainian athletes will compete at the 2024 Olympics under the slogan 'Will to Win'. The opening ceremony will be held on boats on the Seine, and the Ukrainian house 'Volia Space' will operate in Paris for the first time.
Mykhailo Romanchuk and Elina Svitolina, winners of the previous Games, will be the flag bearers of the Ukrainian national team at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The ceremony will take place on July 26 at 21:00 Kyiv time.
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will be the flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The ceremony will take place on July 26 at 20:30, and Svitolina will become the third Ukrainian woman to be entrusted with this honorable mission.