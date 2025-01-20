$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8180 views

06:32 PM • 15778 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56607 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199811 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115270 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 378685 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302415 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212557 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243582 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254779 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120424 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50103 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64076 views

01:48 PM • 35782 views

02:15 PM • 119080 views
02:15 PM • 119834 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 199811 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 378685 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248471 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302415 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

05:58 PM • 10693 views

01:48 PM • 36325 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64620 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50645 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120962 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Elina Svitolina

Ukrainian tennis player (born 1994)
Svitolina wins and reaches the quarterfinals of the Australian Open: what's next?

Elina Svitolina defeated Veronika Kudermetova in the Australian Open round of 16 with a score of 6-4, 6-1. For the third time in her career, the Ukrainian tennis player has reached the quarterfinals of the tournament and will play the winner of the Keys-Rybakina match.

Sports • January 20, 02:48 AM • 32417 views

Svitolina wins 100th match in her career at Grand Slam level

Elina Svitolina defeated American Caroline Dowlgade in the second round of the Australian Open with a score of 6-1, 6-4. Diana Jastremska also reached the third round of the tournament, defeating Danka Kovinic.

Sports • January 16, 09:19 AM • 26718 views

More than 25 thousand stories of personal victories: Ukrainians share what inspires them to fight further

Novaya Pochta has launched the Project" Play for Ukraine " with Ambassador Elina Svitolina to unite Ukrainians. Participants share their personal victory stories and receive a limited edition ball signed by the tennis player.

Society • December 5, 07:15 AM • 41286 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances as of July 31

On July 31, the Ukrainians will compete in shooting, diving, rowing, swimming, gymnastics, tennis, and boxing. The day before, the national team had been successful in tennis and boxing, but finished in football.

Sports • July 31, 05:59 AM • 15922 views

Olympics 2024: tennis player Kostiuk managed to make it to the 1/4 finals, while Svitolina dropped out

Elina Svitolina lost to Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the 1/8 finals of the 2024 Olympics. Marta Kostiuk defeated Maria Sakkari and reached the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament.

Sports • July 30, 04:45 PM • 22066 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on July 30

Ukrainian athletes will compete in 9 sports at the Olympics in Paris on July 30. Olga Kharlan won a bronze medal in fencing on July 29, opening the tally of awards for the Ukrainian national team.

Sports • July 30, 06:29 AM • 17948 views

Elina Svitolina defeats Pegula at the 2024 Olympics and advances to the next round

Elina Svitolina has won a strong-willed victory over Jessica Pegula with a score of 2:1 in the second round of the 2024 Olympic tennis tournament. In the next round, the Ukrainian will meet Wimbledon 2024 champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Sports • July 29, 09:43 PM • 21475 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on July 30

On July 29, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 11 sports at the Games in Paris. Medals will be up for grabs in fencing, judo, diving, cycling and gymnastics.

Sports • July 29, 05:49 AM • 17201 views

Olympics 2024: Marta Kostiuk wins her debut match

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostiuk won her debut match at the Olympic Games, defeating New Zealand's Lula Sun. In the next round, Kostiuk will meet the winner of the match between Clara Buehrel and Kateryna Siniakova.

Sports • July 28, 03:23 PM • 23981 views

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina wins her first victory at the Olympics

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina defeated Japanese player Moyuka Uchujima in the first round of the 2024 Olympics. The match ended with a score of 6:2, 6:1 in favor of Svitolina in 62 minutes.

Sports • July 28, 12:48 PM • 24546 views

On the second day of the 2024 Olympics, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 10 sports

On the second day of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 10 disciplines. These include gymnastics, judo, shooting, tennis, swimming and other sports.

Sports • July 28, 06:38 AM • 24770 views

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games has started in Paris

The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games was held on water for the first time - the Seine River in Paris. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries took part in the 6 km long parade.

Events • July 26, 06:28 PM • 23345 views

2024 Olympics officially starts in Paris: how many athletes will represent Ukraine, who are the flag bearers and what are the novelties

140 Ukrainian athletes will compete at the 2024 Olympics under the slogan 'Will to Win'. The opening ceremony will be held on boats on the Seine, and the Ukrainian house 'Volia Space' will operate in Paris for the first time.

Sports • July 26, 01:18 PM • 17429 views

Romanchuk and Svitolina to carry the flag of Ukraine at the opening of the 2024 Olympics

Mykhailo Romanchuk and Elina Svitolina, winners of the previous Games, will be the flag bearers of the Ukrainian national team at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The ceremony will take place on July 26 at 21:00 Kyiv time.

Sports • July 25, 08:43 PM • 21612 views

Tennis player Elina Svitolina will carry the flag of Ukraine at the opening of the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will be the flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The ceremony will take place on July 26 at 20:30, and Svitolina will become the third Ukrainian woman to be entrusted with this honorable mission.

Sports • July 25, 12:03 PM • 17272 views