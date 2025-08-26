Svitolina smashed her racket after losing at the start of the US Open

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina broke her racket after losing to the world's 97th ranked player in the opening match at the US Open, sports journalist Jose Morgado reported on X, showing a photo, writes UNN.

Details

"Elina Svitolina, the 12th seed, was eliminated in the first round against Anna Bondar with a score of 6-2, 6-4. Destroyed her racket before reaching the net for a handshake," Morgado wrote.

As "Big Tennis of Ukraine" notes, Svitolina failed to overcome the opening round in New York for the first time since 2014, and this happened to her at Grand Slam tournaments for the first time since Wimbledon 2018 (when she lost to German Tatjana Maria).

The match lasted 100 minutes. Svitolina served two aces, made eight double faults (Bondar had two aces and two double faults), made one break, and lost four games on her serve.

This was already the third meeting between the tennis players this season. In the two previous matches - at Roland Garros and Wimbledon - the Ukrainian won in two sets.

This defeat was Elina's third in a row, and it is her longest losing streak since April 2023, when she played her first tournaments after giving birth to her daughter and returning to the Tour. The loss to the world's 97th ranked player is Svitolina's lowest-ranked defeat since June last year, when she lost to Caroline Wozniacki (No. 112 WTA) in Bad Homburg.

For her performance at the US Open, Elina Svitolina earned $110,000 in prize money and 10 ranking points.

