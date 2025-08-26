$41.280.07
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
Svitolina smashed her racket after losing at the start of the US Open

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina lost to world No. 97 Anna Bondar in the first round of the US Open. After the match, Svitolina smashed her racket.

Svitolina smashed her racket after losing at the start of the US Open

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina broke her racket after losing to the world's 97th ranked player in the opening match at the US Open, sports journalist Jose Morgado reported on X, showing a photo, writes UNN.

Details

"Elina Svitolina, the 12th seed, was eliminated in the first round against Anna Bondar with a score of 6-2, 6-4. Destroyed her racket before reaching the net for a handshake," Morgado wrote.

As "Big Tennis of Ukraine" notes, Svitolina failed to overcome the opening round in New York for the first time since 2014, and this happened to her at Grand Slam tournaments for the first time since Wimbledon 2018 (when she lost to German Tatjana Maria).

The match lasted 100 minutes. Svitolina served two aces, made eight double faults (Bondar had two aces and two double faults), made one break, and lost four games on her serve.

This was already the third meeting between the tennis players this season. In the two previous matches - at Roland Garros and Wimbledon - the Ukrainian won in two sets.

This defeat was Elina's third in a row, and it is her longest losing streak since April 2023, when she played her first tournaments after giving birth to her daughter and returning to the Tour. The loss to the world's 97th ranked player is Svitolina's lowest-ranked defeat since June last year, when she lost to Caroline Wozniacki (No. 112 WTA) in Bad Homburg.

For her performance at the US Open, Elina Svitolina earned $110,000 in prize money and 10 ranking points.

First trophy in two years: Svitolina won a tennis tournament in Rouen20.04.25, 19:49 • 4236 views

Julia Shramko

Sports
Elina Svitolina