First trophy in two years: Svitolina won a tennis tournament in Rouen

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina won the WTA 250 tournament in Rouen, France on Sunday. This is reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina became the winner of the WTA 250 clay court tournament held in Rouen, France.

On the way to triumph, Elina did not lose a single set and defeated four opponents, including her compatriot Anhelina Kalinina.

In the final, the Ukrainian faced Serb Olga Danilovic and won a super intense match - 6:4, 7:6(10:8)!

This is Elina's first title in two seasons and 18th in her career - she celebrated her previous victory in Strasbourg in 2023 - the message says.

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment