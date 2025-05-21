Wimbledon-2025: five Ukrainian tennis players included in the list of participants

The organizers of the grass "major" have published a list of participants in this year's tennis tournament, which will include five Ukrainian women. This is reported by BTU, UNN reports.

The published list of participants includes the following names of Ukrainian athletes:

Elina Svitolina;

Marta Kostyuk;

Dayana Yastremska;

Anhelina Kalinina;

Yulia Starodubtseva

They all guaranteed their participation in the main draw of Wimbledon.

Thanks to the "protected rating", Sorana Kirstea (Romania), Zhu Lin (China), Anastasia Sevastova (Latvia), Katie McNeilly (USA) and Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) will perform in the main competitions - the organizers note.

This year's Wimbledon Championship will be held from June 30 to July 13.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina won the WTA 250 tournament in Rouen, winning her first title in two years and the 18th of her career. In the final, she defeated Serbian Olga Danilović with a score of 6:4, 7:6(10:8).