Svitolina wins and reaches the quarterfinals of the Australian Open: what's next?

Elina Svitolina is in the third quarterfinals of the Australian Open in her career. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian tennis player defeated her opponent Veronika Kudermetova in the 1/8 finals.

The match was tense: despite a difficult start and a 1:4 deficit, Svitolina won six games in a row, finishing the first set with a 6:4 score.

In the second set, Elina confidently controlled the game, especially on her opponent's serves, which allowed her to finish the game with a 6-1 score. Thus, she reached the quarterfinals of this Grand Slam for the third time in her career.

In the next round, Svitolina will play against the winner of the match between Madison Keys and Yelena Rybakina. The tournament continues in Melbourne, and the Ukrainian tennis player is already among the top eight players in the first Major of the year.

