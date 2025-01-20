Svitolina wins and reaches the quarterfinals of the Australian Open: what's next?

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 109733 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106764 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114765 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116995 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 141682 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105680 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 142684 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103961 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113581 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117055 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 100463 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 124110 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 80415 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 99642 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 80685 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 109630 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 141590 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 142621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 173060 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 162603 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 80685 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 99642 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 124110 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 125279 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143231 views
Svitolina wins and reaches the quarterfinals of the Australian Open: what's next?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32285 views

Elina Svitolina defeated Veronika Kudermetova in the Australian Open round of 16 with a score of 6-4, 6-1. For the third time in her career, the Ukrainian tennis player has reached the quarterfinals of the tournament and will play the winner of the Keys-Rybakina match.

Elina Svitolina is in the third quarterfinals of the Australian Open in her career. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian tennis player defeated her opponent Veronika Kudermetova in the 1/8 finals.

The match was tense: despite a difficult start and a 1:4 deficit, Svitolina won six games in a row, finishing the first set with a 6:4 score.

In the second set, Elina confidently controlled the game, especially on her opponent's serves, which allowed her to finish the game with a 6-1 score. Thus, she reached the quarterfinals of this Grand Slam for the third time in her career.

In the next round, Svitolina will play against the winner of the match between Madison Keys and Yelena Rybakina. The tournament continues in Melbourne, and the Ukrainian tennis player is already among the top eight players in the first Major of the year.

Svitolina wins 100th match in her career at Grand Slam level16.01.25, 11:19 • 26607 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
elina-svitolinaElina Svitolina
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising