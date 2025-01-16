ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Svitolina wins 100th match in her career at Grand Slam level

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26609 views

Elina Svitolina defeated American Caroline Dowlgade in the second round of the Australian Open with a score of 6-1, 6-4. Diana Jastremska also reached the third round of the tournament, defeating Danka Kovinic.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina won her 100th career match at the Grand Slam level, defeating American Caroline Dowlgade in two sets in the second round of the Australian Open. Also, tennis player Diana Jastremska reached the third round of the Australian Open 2025.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport, and UNN.

Details

Elina Svitolina has won her 100th career match at Grand Slam level, defeating American Caroline Dowlgade in two sets in the second round of the Australian Open (6-1, 6-4). Svitolina is the first Ukrainian woman in history to reach 100 wins at a Grand Slam tournament

 - the publication writes.

Also, Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska reached the third round of the Australian Open-2025. This happened following a match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. In the third round match, Yastremska will play against Yelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan (No. 6 seed in the tournament).

Recall

Ukraine's Anastasiia Merkushyn won the bronze medal in the short individual race at the IBU Cup in Brezno-Osrbl (Slovakia).

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
elina-svitolinaElina Svitolina
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan

