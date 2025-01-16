Svitolina wins 100th match in her career at Grand Slam level

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina won her 100th career match at the Grand Slam level, defeating American Caroline Dowlgade in two sets in the second round of the Australian Open. Also, tennis player Diana Jastremska reached the third round of the Australian Open 2025.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport, and UNN.

Elina Svitolina has won her 100th career match at Grand Slam level, defeating American Caroline Dowlgade in two sets in the second round of the Australian Open (6-1, 6-4). Svitolina is the first Ukrainian woman in history to reach 100 wins at a Grand Slam tournament - the publication writes.

Also, Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska reached the third round of the Australian Open-2025. This happened following a match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. In the third round match, Yastremska will play against Yelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan (No. 6 seed in the tournament).

