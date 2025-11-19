9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the consequences of another massive night attack by Russia with more than 470 drones and 48 missiles, stating that in Ternopil there were hits on residential nine-story buildings and 9 dead and dozens injured were reported, there are also injured in other regions, writes UNN.

"In many of our regions, the consequences of the Russian attack are currently being eliminated. More than 470 attack drones, 48 missiles of various types - ballistic, cruise - that Russia launched against Ukraine tonight are known," the President wrote on social networks.

In Ternopil, residential nine-story buildings were hit, fires broke out. Unfortunately, there is significant destruction of buildings, and people may be under the rubble. All necessary services are working on the ground, trying to save every life. As of now, dozens of people have been injured and, unfortunately, nine people have died. My condolences to the relatives

The President noted that "a massive strike was launched against our Kharkiv in the evening." "Dozens of people in the city were wounded, including children. Energy, transport, and civilian infrastructure were damaged," he said.

"Our energy infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked. Three people were wounded, two of them children. In Lviv region, critical infrastructure and energy were hit. A person was wounded in Donetsk region. Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Dnipro regions were also under attack," Zelenskyy informed.

Every brazen attack against normal life indicates that the pressure on Russia is insufficient. Effective sanctions and assistance to Ukraine can change this. The primary need is missiles for air defense, additional systems, increasing the capabilities of our combat aircraft, and drone production to protect lives. Russia must be held accountable for what it has done, and we must focus on everything that strengthens us and allows us to shoot down Russian missiles, neutralize Russian drones, and stop assaults. Thank you to everyone in the world who helps