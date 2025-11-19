Russia attacked Ternopil with missiles and drones: there is destruction of a high-rise building and casualties

Ternopil was attacked by Russian missiles and attack drones, residential buildings were damaged and there were casualties, Mayor Serhiy Nadal said on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The killers hit our city with missiles and Shaheds. Buildings and residential houses were damaged. There are casualties. Relevant services are working on the spot. - Nadal wrote.

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko stated on Telegram: "Russians shelled Ternopil with missiles and drones, destroyed a high-rise building and other infrastructure. Monsters, rare monsters."

