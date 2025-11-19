Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions

On Wednesday, November 19, Russia again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to emergency power outages in several regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Russia is once again attacking our energy infrastructure. Because of this, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine. - the post says.

The agency reported that as soon as the security situation allows, rescuers and energy workers will begin to eliminate the consequences of the attack in order to restore electricity supply in the regions as soon as possible.

It is noted that emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

"We call on everyone to remain calm and follow official information," the Ministry of Energy urged.

Recall

On the night of November 19, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The reason was the threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast direction.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian army launched strategic bombers into the sky. The activity of 6 Tu-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airfield was recorded.

