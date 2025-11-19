Russia attacked energy facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk region: explosions were heard in Burshtyn, 3 injured, including children

Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked by Russia on the night of November 19, the enemy struck at energy facilities, explosions were heard in Burshtyn, three people were injured in Ivano-Frankivsk district, including two children, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of Ivano-Frankivsk OVA, and Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A difficult night for Prykarpattia. The enemy once again attacked our region, using various types of weapons. The targets were energy infrastructure facilities. According to preliminary data, three people were injured in Ivano-Frankivsk district, including two children. - Onyshchuk reported.

According to the head of the OVA, the injured are being provided with the necessary medical care.

At this time, according to her data, one household is known to have been damaged.

"Explosions occurred in Lviv, Burshtyn. Russia struck, in particular, at energy facilities," also stated Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

