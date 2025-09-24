$41.380.13
Zelenskyy said where he is ready to meet with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with the head of the Kremlin, Putin, anywhere except Moscow. Negotiations were proposed in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Europe, Austria, Switzerland, and Kazakhstan.

Zelenskyy said where he is ready to meet with Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and other countries offered Russia negotiations at the leaders' level, even in Kazakhstan. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  Fox News.

Details

In an interview with the American TV channel Fox News, the President of Ukraine said that he is ready to meet with the head of the Kremlin, Putin, anywhere, but certainly not in Moscow, as the President of the Russian Federation had previously suggested.

And Trump's team, my team, the Europeans, including Macron and other leaders, and the President of Turkey, we all offered a meeting in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, in Europe, in neutral countries like Austria or Switzerland. We said: "Even if you want somewhere like Kazakhstan. We are ready.

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

On Monday, September 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy  arrived in New York  with the First Lady and his team to participate in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, and the Crimean Platform.   

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump now trusts him more than Putin. This happened after Trump realized the falsity of information from the Russian dictator.

United States President Donald Trump stated that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine can win the war and also regain all conquered territories.  

