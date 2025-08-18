Zelenskyy: Russian strike is absolutely demonstrative before the meeting in Washington, in Odesa the enemy attacked an energy facility of an Azerbaijani company

$41.340.11
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 23972 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 33616 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 25131 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 45202 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 62339 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 114153 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 146813 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 91405 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 88584 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 68493 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Popular news
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 29910 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 29910 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: civilian infrastructure damaged07:20 AM • 16888 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 16486 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 16486 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 2154 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 16954 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 23988 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 33645 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 114174 views
Zelenskyy: Russian strike is absolutely demonstrative before the meeting in Washington, in Odesa the enemy attacked an energy facility of an Azerbaijani company

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

Russian troops struck Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, and Odesa, killing civilians, including children. This happened on the eve of a meeting in Washington regarding ending the war.

Zelenskyy: Russian strike is absolutely demonstrative before the meeting in Washington, in Odesa the enemy attacked an energy facility of an Azerbaijani company

The Russian strike before the meeting in Washington was absolutely demonstrative and cynical; the enemy, among other things, attacked an energy facility of an Azerbaijani company in Odesa, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to another enemy attack and indicating that "Moscow must hear 'stop'," writes UNN.

This was an absolutely demonstrative and cynical Russian strike. They know that today there is a meeting in Washington to end the war. We will talk about key things with President Trump. Along with Ukraine, leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the EU, and NATO will participate in the conversation. Everyone wants a dignified peace and true security.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President stated: "And precisely at this moment, the Russians are hitting Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Odesa, residential buildings, our civilian infrastructure. This is a deliberate killing of people by Russians, killing of children."

According to his data, due to the drone attack on Kharkiv, as of now, seven people are known to have died, the youngest girl is one and a half years old, and dozens are injured, including children. In Zaporizhzhia, the President continued, due to missile strikes on the city, 20 injured and three killed people are known. "My condolences to all relatives and friends of the deceased," Zelenskyy emphasized.

There was also a deliberate Russian strike on an energy facility in Odesa belonging to an Azerbaijani company. This means it's a blow to our relations and energy independence.

- Zelenskyy pointed out.

"The Russian war machine, despite everything, continues to destroy lives. Putin will demonstratively kill to continue pressuring Ukraine, Europe, and to humiliate diplomatic efforts. That is why we are so waiting for help to stop the killings. That is why reliable security guarantees are needed. That is why Russia should not receive any reward for this war. The war must end. And Moscow must hear 'stop'," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Near Odesa, a large-scale fire broke out at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility due to a Russian strike18.08.25, 08:45 • 3730 views

Julia Shramko

