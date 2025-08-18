Zelenskyy: Russian strike is absolutely demonstrative before the meeting in Washington, in Odesa the enemy attacked an energy facility of an Azerbaijani company

The Russian strike before the meeting in Washington was absolutely demonstrative and cynical; the enemy, among other things, attacked an energy facility of an Azerbaijani company in Odesa, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to another enemy attack and indicating that "Moscow must hear 'stop'," writes UNN.

This was an absolutely demonstrative and cynical Russian strike. They know that today there is a meeting in Washington to end the war. We will talk about key things with President Trump. Along with Ukraine, leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the EU, and NATO will participate in the conversation. Everyone wants a dignified peace and true security. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President stated: "And precisely at this moment, the Russians are hitting Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Odesa, residential buildings, our civilian infrastructure. This is a deliberate killing of people by Russians, killing of children."

According to his data, due to the drone attack on Kharkiv, as of now, seven people are known to have died, the youngest girl is one and a half years old, and dozens are injured, including children. In Zaporizhzhia, the President continued, due to missile strikes on the city, 20 injured and three killed people are known. "My condolences to all relatives and friends of the deceased," Zelenskyy emphasized.

There was also a deliberate Russian strike on an energy facility in Odesa belonging to an Azerbaijani company. This means it's a blow to our relations and energy independence. - Zelenskyy pointed out.

"The Russian war machine, despite everything, continues to destroy lives. Putin will demonstratively kill to continue pressuring Ukraine, Europe, and to humiliate diplomatic efforts. That is why we are so waiting for help to stop the killings. That is why reliable security guarantees are needed. That is why Russia should not receive any reward for this war. The war must end. And Moscow must hear 'stop'," Zelenskyy emphasized.

