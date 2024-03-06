Zelenskyy on Czech initiative on ammunition: there is positive progress

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27434 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 99124 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64853 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 262115 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225139 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188589 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229126 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251147 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372042 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36420 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 99124 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 262115 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 207719 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225139 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18330 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26645 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26716 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 62526 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69786 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy on Czech initiative on ammunition: there is positive progress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30348 views

The Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries has made positive progress, but a positive result can only be assessed when the appropriate number of shells are delivered to Ukraine, according to President Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy on Czech initiative on ammunition: there is positive progress

There is positive progress with the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries , but we will be able to assess the positive result only when the appropriate number of shells is in Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference in Odesa with the Prime Minister of Greece, UNN reports .

Details

There is definitely positive progress with the Czech initiative, but we will be able to assess the positive result only when the appropriate number of shells is in Ukraine, then it will be the final correct result for Ukraine

- Zelensky said. 

He noted that the only alternative to the artillery shortage so far is drones. 

As for the alternative to this scarce 155 caliber, today there are only drones - we are producing them, and production is growing - this is the only alternative to the artillery shortage so far. When we talk about the shortage, there are other types of weapons, our partners have them, but there can be no shortage of courage, because if we have decided on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and on the defense of Ukraine and our sovereignty, we should not hesitate for too long, but take the appropriate steps forward

 - Zelensky said. 

 Appendix 

At a security conference in Munich last month, Pavel said that the Czech Republic  was able to collect a significant amount of weapons for Ukraine outside the EU. We're talking about 800,000 rounds-half a million of 155 mm caliber and 300,000 of 122 mm caliber-that could be delivered within weeks" if the necessary funds were available.

The Financial Times reported that Prague is going to raise $1.5 billion to pay for ammunition for Ukraine. 

President Emmanuel Macron said that the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries is "very useful" and France is ready to contribute to it. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Petr Pavel
Prague
Financial Times
Munich
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Czech Republic
Greece
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14