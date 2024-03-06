Zelenskyy on Czech initiative on ammunition: there is positive progress

There is positive progress with the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries , but we will be able to assess the positive result only when the appropriate number of shells is in Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference in Odesa with the Prime Minister of Greece, UNN reports .

There is definitely positive progress with the Czech initiative, but we will be able to assess the positive result only when the appropriate number of shells is in Ukraine, then it will be the final correct result for Ukraine - Zelensky said.

He noted that the only alternative to the artillery shortage so far is drones.

As for the alternative to this scarce 155 caliber, today there are only drones - we are producing them, and production is growing - this is the only alternative to the artillery shortage so far. When we talk about the shortage, there are other types of weapons, our partners have them, but there can be no shortage of courage, because if we have decided on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and on the defense of Ukraine and our sovereignty, we should not hesitate for too long, but take the appropriate steps forward - Zelensky said.

At a security conference in Munich last month, Pavel said that the Czech Republic was able to collect a significant amount of weapons for Ukraine outside the EU. We're talking about 800,000 rounds-half a million of 155 mm caliber and 300,000 of 122 mm caliber-that could be delivered within weeks" if the necessary funds were available.

The Financial Times reported that Prague is going to raise $1.5 billion to pay for ammunition for Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron said that the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries is "very useful" and France is ready to contribute to it.