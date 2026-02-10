Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Moldova: discussed energy and European integration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu, who arrived in Ukraine for the first time since his appointment. According to the President's Office, special attention during the meeting was paid to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and Moldova, especially the consequences of Russian shelling, which led to power outages in a number of Moldovan cities as well, UNN reports.

The Head of State thanked for supporting Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion, in particular for helping Ukrainians who found temporary refuge in Moldova.

"Your political support is very important, we are grateful for supporting our territorial integrity and sovereignty. I believe that we have a common vision for future membership in the European Union, and I hope that we will have a common path," the President emphasized.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and Moldova, especially the consequences of Russian shelling, which led to power outages in a number of Moldovan cities as well. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alexandru Munteanu discussed responding to threats from Russia and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister of Moldova assured of further support and announced the government's decision to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including generators and medicines.

The future membership of Ukraine and Moldova in the European Union was also one of the key topics of discussion. The parties talked about the next joint steps and the importance of simultaneously opening negotiation clusters.

In addition, joint projects in the economy, defense production, as well as in the fields of transport and infrastructure were discussed.

