Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Moldova: discussed energy and European integration

05:38 PM • 1070 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 4632 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 6746 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 7576 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 13235 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 18179 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 14050 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 20616 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16850 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26906 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 11654 views
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swiftPhotoFebruary 10, 08:41 AM • 10390 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 20469 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 16705 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 11611 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 11728 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 20616 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 16844 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 36734 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 44644 views
Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Moldova: discussed energy and European integration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Moldova Alexandru Munteanu. They discussed the consequences of Russian shelling of energy infrastructure and the common path to EU membership.

Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Moldova: discussed energy and European integration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu, who arrived in Ukraine for the first time since his appointment. According to the President's Office, special attention during the meeting was paid to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and Moldova, especially the consequences of Russian shelling, which led to power outages in a number of Moldovan cities as well, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State thanked for supporting Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion, in particular for helping Ukrainians who found temporary refuge in Moldova.

"Your political support is very important, we are grateful for supporting our territorial integrity and sovereignty. I believe that we have a common vision for future membership in the European Union, and I hope that we will have a common path," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place31.01.26, 12:30 • 23985 views

Special attention during the meeting was paid to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and Moldova, especially the consequences of Russian shelling, which led to power outages in a number of Moldovan cities as well. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alexandru Munteanu discussed responding to threats from Russia and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister of Moldova assured of further support and announced the government's decision to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including generators and medicines.

The future membership of Ukraine and Moldova in the European Union was also one of the key topics of discussion. The parties talked about the next joint steps and the importance of simultaneously opening negotiation clusters.

In addition, joint projects in the economy, defense production, as well as in the fields of transport and infrastructure were discussed.

Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca31.01.26, 18:54 • 43270 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
charity
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova