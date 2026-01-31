Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova, and that the necessary response is in place, UNN writes.

There were reports from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal on the emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of our state and Moldova. All necessary response at the level of the Ukrainian energy system is in place, restoration work is underway. The task is to stabilize the situation in the near future. - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading outages, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.