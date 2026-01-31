$42.850.00
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 1162 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 3006 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 5636 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 7332 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 7372 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 7306 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 4586 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10456 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17494 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17494 views

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova. Energy Minister Shmyhal explained that a technological disruption between Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine caused cascading outages, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova, and that the necessary response is in place, UNN writes.

There were reports from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal on the emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of our state and Moldova. All necessary response at the level of the Ukrainian energy system is in place, restoration work is underway. The task is to stabilize the situation in the near future.

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media.

Addition

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading outages, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

Julia Shramko

