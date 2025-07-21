Zelenskyy: massive night attack by Russia claimed lives of two people, 15 wounded, including a child

As a result of Russia's massive night attack on Ukraine, two people died and 15 were wounded, including a child, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to the enemy shelling and emphasizing that "Russia's strikes are always against humanity" and that "only real pressure on Russia can stop this aggression," UNN reports.

Details

"Rescue and emergency work continues in our cities and communities after the Russian shelling. There is damage in Kyiv and the region, in Kharkiv region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, attack drones were shot down in Sumy region, Khmelnytskyi region, Kirovohrad region, Mykolaiv region, Poltava region, Kherson region," the President said on social media.

Russia's strikes are always against humanity: a kindergarten, residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure burned in Kyiv. There is destruction of ordinary houses in Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and the region. Fifteen people were wounded, the youngest boy is 12 years old. Everyone is being helped. Two people died during the attack. My condolences to their families and friends - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to his data, Russia launched more than 420 drones and more than 20 missiles, including ballistic ones, last night. "Waves of attacks continued all night and until morning. In the morning, 'Shaheds' again targeted Kharkiv region. During the shelling, mobile fire groups, army aviation, electronic warfare, Air Force soldiers, and interceptor drones were working. Many were shot down, but, unfortunately, not all. Therefore, we must continue to scale up interceptors. This is the solution that will allow us to defend against massive attacks," the President noted.

