Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy: massive night attack by Russia claimed lives of two people, 15 wounded, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1362 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on Ukraine, two people were killed and 15 were injured, including a 12-year-old boy. Damage was recorded in Kyiv, Kharkiv region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, and other regions where air defense forces were operating.

As a result of Russia's massive night attack on Ukraine, two people died and 15 were wounded, including a child, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to the enemy shelling and emphasizing that "Russia's strikes are always against humanity" and that "only real pressure on Russia can stop this aggression," UNN reports.

Details

"Rescue and emergency work continues in our cities and communities after the Russian shelling. There is damage in Kyiv and the region, in Kharkiv region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, attack drones were shot down in Sumy region, Khmelnytskyi region, Kirovohrad region, Mykolaiv region, Poltava region, Kherson region," the President said on social media.

Russia's strikes are always against humanity: a kindergarten, residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure burned in Kyiv. There is destruction of ordinary houses in Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and the region. Fifteen people were wounded, the youngest boy is 12 years old. Everyone is being helped. Two people died during the attack. My condolences to their families and friends

- Zelenskyy wrote.

According to his data, Russia launched more than 420 drones and more than 20 missiles, including ballistic ones, last night. "Waves of attacks continued all night and until morning. In the morning, 'Shaheds' again targeted Kharkiv region. During the shelling, mobile fire groups, army aviation, electronic warfare, Air Force soldiers, and interceptor drones were working. Many were shot down, but, unfortunately, not all. Therefore, we must continue to scale up interceptors. This is the solution that will allow us to defend against massive attacks," the President noted.

All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force21.07.25, 09:44 • 6958 views

I am grateful to everyone who is working in Ukraine and with Ukraine now to protect life - to increase arms production, strengthen our air defense - and who continues to work on sanctions. Only real pressure on Russia can stop this aggression

- Zelenskyy emphasized.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Shahed-136
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk
Kyiv
Kharkiv
