All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Russia launched 426 drones and 24 missiles, including 5 Kinzhals, at Ukraine overnight; 200 drones and all missiles were shot down or suppressed, the vast majority of which were shot down, no information was received about their hits, another 203 drones did not reach their targets, but 23 drones hit 3 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 21, the enemy attacked with 450 air attack means:

426 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia;

5 Kh-47 M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles (from the airspace of the Tambov region, Russia);

4 “Kalibr” cruise missiles (from the Black Sea water area);

1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile (launch area - Millerovo, Russia);

14 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from the airspace of the Saratov region, Russia).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 224 enemy air attack means - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks and listed:

200 Shahed-type attack UAVs;

the vast majority of missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft defense fire means, the rest were suppressed by electronic warfare/lost on radar (no information about hits was received).

"In addition, 203 imitation drones did not reach their targets - lost on radar (presumably suppressed by electronic warfare)," the report says.

"23 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations, as well as downed ones falling at 12 locations," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

The Air Force stated: "The enemy attack continues. A new group of Russian UAVs has entered from the north. Observe safety measures."

