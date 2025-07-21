$41.750.12
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17307 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv, seven people were injured, and one person died. The strike affected six districts of the capital, mostly Darnytskyi.

Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven

The number of victims as a result of Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv has increased again - to seven people, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Monday in Telegram, indicating that the enemy strike affected 6 districts of the capital, most of all - Darnytskyi district, writes UNN.

The morning in Kyiv began with another massive attack. Russia once again struck civilian infrastructure and residential areas of the capital. (...) Unfortunately, one person died. Seven more were injured. Among the injured is a child with polytrauma.

- Tkachenko wrote.

Details

"As a result of the shelling, six districts of the city were affected," said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration and listed:

  • most of the strikes hit the Darnytskyi district, where a kindergarten, a supermarket, warehouses, and other non-residential buildings caught fire;
    • in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a multi-story residential building was damaged. Windows were blown out by the blast wave and debris, and apartments were damaged. The entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station was damaged;
      • in the Solomianskyi district, an administrative building was partially destroyed, and warehouses caught fire.
        • minor damages were also recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts, mainly due to falling debris.

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

