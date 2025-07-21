Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: six injured already

The number of victims as a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to six, one person died, and there are consequences in seven districts, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian army attacked the city with missiles and UAVs. According to the police, residential buildings, a kindergarten, a supermarket, kiosks, garages, vehicles, warehouses, and the ground part of a metro station were damaged. A police car, whose crew was rushing to a call, was also damaged by the blast wave.

As of 8:30, destruction and falling debris were recorded in Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

A man died in the Solomianskyi district. In the Darnytskyi district, five people, aged 36 to 55, sustained shrapnel wounds. Among them is a 15-year-old girl. An elderly woman was hospitalized in the Shevchenkivskyi district. - reported the police.

Police officers, together with employees of the State Emergency Service and other services, are working on the ground, documenting the consequences of another act of war terror, and providing psychological assistance.

